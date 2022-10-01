The Spireites were punished for a flat first-half performance as Koby Arthur gave the Magpies the lead just before half-time.

The task was made bigger when Ashley Nathaniel-George doubled the visitors’ lead five minutes after the break.

Tyrone Williams pulled one back from an Ollie Banks corner in injury-time but it was too late to rescue a point.

Chesterfield lost to Maidenhead United on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat for Town means they lose top spot in the National League.

It was a performance lacking in so many areas and it came as a surprise considering they were unbeaten before kick-off.

Paul Cook made just one change from the win at Maidstone United last week as Ryheem Sheckleford, who signed on a free transfer from Maidenhead in the summer, was handed his debut against his former club in place of the suspended Jeff King.

There was one change on the bench with Jack Clarke, who missed out last time with a slight knee injury, replacing George Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield went into this clash having secured their best ever start to a season with a last-gasp win in Kent last week.

The Spireites also had a 100 per cent home record having secured victories in all four games at the Technique this season and they had won five of their last six overall.

Maidenhead, clearly missing last season’s top goalscorer Josh Kelly who was sold to Solihull Moors, had lost all of their four away fixtures and had failed to score in any of them.

But the form guide was turned upside down in the first 45 minutes with Arthur’s goal just before half-time separating the two sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been a sleepy half of football overall, and the worst the Spireites had produced this season.

The hosts were lacking in intensity and creativity, while the visitors were well-organised and resolute.

Cook’s orders from the touchline to ‘liven up’, to put it nicely, summed it up.

Town only really had one chance of note which came about after a positive run forward and shot by Banks which was saved by the legs of Dan Gyollai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another half chance fell to Joe Quigley but he curled over from inside the area.

Just before half-time referee Andrew Miller hobbled off with an injury and was replaced by fourth official Wayne Gray, which was about as exciting as it got until Arthur prodded beyond Covolan after beating the offside trap.

The second-half started exactly the same as the first – with a Maidenhead goal.

Nathaniel-George forced Covolan into superb fingertip save; however, just moments later, the same Maidenhead player found the bottom corner with a powerful drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook responded by bringing on Kabongo Tshimanga and Jesurun Uchegbulam for Akwasi Asante and Calvin Miller.

On the hour-mark, Darren Oldaker’s free-kick from about 20 yards was expertly kept out by Gyollai.

Not long after, there was pinball in the area following a corner from Oldaker, but the ball just would not go in.

The Blues huffed and puffed but lacked ideas and the scoreline could have got even worse had Covolan not made another brilliant save from Shawn McCoulsky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was some late excitement as Williams halved the deficit from Banks’ corner but it was too little too late.