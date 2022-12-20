Chesterfield v Coalville Town LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from FA Trophy clash
Chesterfield are in FA Trophy action tonight against Coalville Town (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites host the seventh tier side in this rearranged third round tie. The winners travel to either Banbury United or Bognor Regis Town.
This fixture was due to be played last Saturday but it was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Coalville Town: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Coalville Town (7.45pm KO)
- FA Trophy third round tie
- Winner travels to Banbury United or Bognor Regis Town
From Coalville’s official website: “Herve Pepe-Ngoma is cup-tied having already played in the FA Trophy for Barwell this season. Andi Thanoj is sidelined and has had surgery on a broken jaw whilst Tim Berridge & Joe Doyle-Charles may be in contention after returning to training in recent weeks after both had suffered ankle injuries.”
Play in the Southern Central Premier League, which is the seventh tier of the football pyramid, two leagues below Chesterfield. They are currently seventh but have a number of games in hand on those above them.
It sounds like we could see a few of Chesterfield’s youth team players tonight along with some of the more senior first-team members.
We will have the team news around 6.45pm so check back later on.
Coalville have former Accrington Stanley and Mansfield Town loanee, Billy Kee, in their ranks.
The 32-year-old striker retired from football three years ago due to mental health reasons but he is back playing part-time, as well as being a bricklayer.
Tonight’s visitors have already caused one cup upset this season - beating Notts County away 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
A reminder that the winners of tonight’s game travel to either Banbury United or Bognor Regis Town in the fourth round on Saturday, January 14.