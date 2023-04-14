The 30-year-old suffered a knock to his knee after a tackle in the first-half against Dagenham and Redbridge last time out.

Banks, who has five goals and seven assists this season, was able to play on and created the winner for Liam Mandeville in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ollie had a bad whack on his kneecap early on but played through it,” coach Danny Webb said at Friday morning’s pre-match press conference.

Ollie Banks. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"He missed training yesterday, he is a bit stiff, but he is definitely training today.”

If Banks does not make it, then it could present an opportunity for someone like Tim Akinola, who has not been involved in any of the last six squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akwasi Asante, back from a groin problem, got 10 minutes under his belt against the Daggers and is available for selection again.