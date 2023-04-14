The full-back went off at half-time against Dagenham and Redbridge on Easter Monday with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old has only made nine starts this season since signing from Maidenhead United last summer but he had been getting more minutes as the campaign went on.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “I think he is going to miss the rest of the league season. Hopefully he may be around for the play-offs if needed.

Ryheem Sheckleford. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“He has done his hamstring reasonably bad so I can’t see him being involved for at least the next three games.

“As the season has gone on the supporters have seen a lot more of Ryheem. When he has been called upon he has contributed to some great results

“It is disappointing for Shecks because he has waited so long to get a go, he gets a go, and then he gets injured. He is a great lad and hopefully he will be back for the play-offs.”

It means the baton is passed back to Jeff King, who was left out of the squad for the win at Dagenham.

Webb hopes he can find the same form which saw him score eight goals in the first part of the campaign.