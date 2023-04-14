News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield top scorer ruled out of Eastleigh clash

Armando Dobra will not be involved in the squad for Chesterfield’s match against Eastleigh on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST

The Spireites’ top scorer has missed the last three games with a hamstring problem.

The 22-year-old was seen being put through his paces before Dagenham and Redbridge on Easter Monday.

Assistant manager Danny Webb says ‘Dobs’ is making ‘really good’ progress but won’t be available for selection against the Spitfires. But they are more hopeful of him being involved in the following fixture three days later at home to Torquay United.

Armando Dobra.Armando Dobra.
Webb told the DT: We were looking, potentially, at Torquay for him to be involved, whether that changes I don’t know. I am sure he won’t be able to start at Torquay but hopefully he can be available for the squad, even if it is just getting on the pitch and doing the warm-up and feeling part of it. At the worst he will be back for the play-offs but hopefully it should be a game or two before then.”

Asked if there is any chance of him playing a part against Eastleigh, Webb replied: “No.”

Chesterfield defender ruled out for remainder of season
