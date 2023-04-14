Assistant manager Danny Webb says ‘Dobs’ is making ‘really good’ progress but won’t be available for selection against the Spitfires. But they are more hopeful of him being involved in the following fixture three days later at home to Torquay United.

Webb told the DT: We were looking, potentially, at Torquay for him to be involved, whether that changes I don’t know. I am sure he won’t be able to start at Torquay but hopefully he can be available for the squad, even if it is just getting on the pitch and doing the warm-up and feeling part of it. At the worst he will be back for the play-offs but hopefully it should be a game or two before then.”