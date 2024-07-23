Chesterfield suffer double injury blow ahead of new League Two season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield are not expecting Paddy Madden or Ryheem Sheckleford to be available in the near future.

Summer signing Madden went off with a calf injury at half-time in the defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Providing an update on the striker, Danny Webb said: “Ben the physio isn’t being too positive on it because it is so swollen, the calf, so that will be a while. I don’t want to throw a date out there but it certainly won’t be any time soon.”

Sheckleford came off in the first-half against the Blades with what was thought to be a calf injury but it was actually his hamstring and it’s not good news for him either.

Ryheem Sheckleford. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"That could potentially be a couple of months maybe,” Webb said.

Ash Palmer was the third player to be forced off with a sore knee and that is still quite swollen, Webb explained.

And they are still waiting for the results back from captain Jamie Grimes’ scan on his thigh injury.

"For the here and now, Palms and Grimes are the initial ones that we think we can get back sooner rather than later,” Webb added.