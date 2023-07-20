The 30-year-old striker has not featured in any of Chesterfield’s five pre-season games.

And the Dutch-born forward is unlikely to make an appearance before the start of the new campaign on August 5.

"He has had a minor operation to try and put this groin issue to bed,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

Akwasi Asante. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"We have missed him for far too long, no one’s fault, but hopefully this minor op wil give him a chance of playing a part.”

When asked how long he is set to be out for, Webb replied: “It will be a few weeks initially. I think we will be looking at least three to four weeks before he could be back and potentially involved. It keeps coming back so hopefully it doesn’t return again.”

Asante joined Chesterfield in November 2020 and he has since scored 21 goals in 65 appearances, including four in 18 last season.

He suffered a ruptured ACL in April 2021 and was out for nine months.