Premier League and Football League clubs have until 11pm tonight to add to their squads before the window shuts until January.

Reports elsewhere have linked Championship sides Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic with a move for Tshimanga, who scored 25 goals in 30 appearances last season and won the Spireites’ player of the year and players’ player of the year.

He suffered a fractured leg and dislocated ankle in February but he is back fit now and he has scored two goals in his last two games, both coming off the bench, as he awaits his first start of the campaign.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

The 25-year-old joined Town from Boreham Wood for an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £250,000 a year ago, penning a three-year deal.

As well as notching 25 goals last season, he also bagged two hat-tricks and scored in seven consecutive matches, finding the net nine times.

There has been reported interest in him ever since his move to the Blues and Spireites fans will be hoping they keep their star man for a while longer.

When asked by the DT if he was aware of any bids or interest in Tshimanga, first-team coach Gary Roberts said on Thursday morning: “There is always going to be interest, there is always going to be rumours with your better players and Kabby is a goalscorer and he has been since day dot so when the teams are struggling in the leagues above there are going to be the vultures sniffing.

"I think he is happy here, obviously he would want to play at a higher level, but I think he is happy here and hopefully we can keep him.

"Everybody wants to play at the best level they can and Kabby will be no different. I want to coach at the best level I can, you want to be in the best job you can.

"At the minute Kabby is in work so he is in the building for training today and that is it. Kabby is in for the session today so we will play it by ear.

"If we lose him, so be it, we move on, everybody will be gutted, but it is football. But, at the minute, Kabby is down to train today, he is in my group to train so we will just play it by ear.”