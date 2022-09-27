The 25-year-old was included in the matchday squad for the first time this month against Maidstone United on Saturday after his proposed move to Birmingham City fell through on transfer deadline day because he apparently failed a medical.

The striker, who was out for three months at the end of last season with a fractured leg and dislocated ankle, has been having some further checks on the latter before returning to action.

He came off the bench with 20 minutes remaining at the Gallagher Stadium and found the net to put Town ahead. It was his third goal in his last three appearances, which have all come as a substitute.

Kabongo Tshimanga is back among the goals for Chesterfield.

Webb said Tshimanga, who is yet to start a game this season, is now in a ‘good place’ and ready to kick-on.

Webb told the DT: "He has got three goals in no starts so that is a bit of a record!

"Regardless of his goal, his hold-up play, his work-rate, his effort, he showed how much he wants to be here and fight for the cause.

"Whatever has gone on has gone on, I think he came on the pitch and really gave it his all.

"His hold-up play was good, he was a constant threat to their defenders and he worked well with Joe Quigley.”

Webb admitted that people would have been watching him closely to see how he reacts following the Birmingham move collapse.

"He is not just a local celeb but he is definitely a celeb in the lower leagues of football, everybody knows about him, so he has got pressure on his shoulders,” Webb said.

"When he comes on the pitch today everyone’s eyes are on him about his effort.

"We all know how he is going to behave and how he is going to carry himself but other people might have been thinking ‘what’s Kabs going to bring to the table’ and we have seen what he does.”

Webb also said that Tshimanga is now ‘over’ his ankle issues and received the all-clear by the specialist.