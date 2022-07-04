The striker has not played since February due to a fractured leg and dislocated ankle but he has been taking part in pre-season training.

After scoring 25 goals last season there will be a lot of excitement around his return but Tshimanga says he will be remaining patient.

He said: "I am just going to take it a step at a time in terms of my injury and make sure I come back right. I want to make sure I have got my pace back and all of that and hopefully I will be firing as soon as the season starts.”

The Spireites got their pre-season schedule underway on Friday with some fitness and ball work on the training ground before doing some running at Holmebrook Valley Park on Saturday.

But Tshimanga and fellow long-term absentee, Jack Clarke, have been putting in the work for some time in the build-up to pre-season.

“It feels great to be back,” he said. “It has obviously been tough for me and Clarkey (Jack Clarke) and we have had to come in quite early to get the extra fitness because we have not played for a long time but I am buzzing to be back. I have done the ball session and the running session.

“When he (Paul Cook) came in last year he told us that he likes his team to be fit so we knew it was going to be tough in terms of the fitness work and the running. It is about adapting and working hard in the off-season to make sure that you come back ready firing for the season.”

Town have brought in eight new players so far and ‘Kabs’ is looking forward to getting to know them all ahead of the new season starting on August 6.