The centre-back has joined newly-promoted York City for the ‘upcoming season.’

The 29-year-old was a free agent after being released by the Spireites this summer.

The Minstermen won promotion from the National League North last season, beating Boston United 2-0 in the play-off final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser Kerr.

"I am delighted to have signed and I am looking forward to getting started,” Kerr said.

"I had a few offers but York stood out to me – massive club and they riding the wave of promotion to the National League last year.

"I just want to play as many games as I can and help the team as much as I can.”

Kerr joined the Spireites in March 2021 on a free transfer from Torquay United and he played a big part in the run to the play-offs in that season.

But he made just 23 appearances in all competitions last term, scoring once away at Wrexham in a 1-1 draw.

The Scottish defender featured just three times since February when Paul Cook was appointed manager.

Unfortunately his last ever kick in a Town shirt was an own goal, slicing the ball into his net in the final seconds at home to Southend United in March.