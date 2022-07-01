Defender signs for National League South club after being released by Chesterfield

The centre-back became a free agent today (July 1) following the expiration of his Spireites contract.

The 29-year-old, who has been out injured for more than a year, was offered the opportunity to continue his rehabilitation with Town this pre-season but he has now signed up to a new challenge.

Ebbsfleet finished third in the National League South last season, narrowly missing out on promotion after losing 3-2 to Dorking Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haydn Hollis.

“The manager said he’s watched me a few times when playing for Chesterfield,” Hollis said.

“He’s picked me out and said that’s what we need.

"I’m here to win and I come with experience from League One and Two and the National League but I’m not naive in thinking a lower level will be easy.”

Hollis signed a new deal with Chesterfield in March 2021 after some impressive displays at the heart of the Town defence as they surged towards the play-offs.

However, just one month later, he ruptured his achilles and then suffered another similar setback later on in the year, forcing him to miss the whole of last season.