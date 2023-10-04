Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The striker signed for the Spireites in January 2022 from Yeovil Town, penning a deal until summer 2024.

He has scored 13 goals in 76 appearances, as well as contributing plenty of assists. The 26-year-old has bagged four goals in 11 outings this term, having only made three starts.

On his contract situation, the forward told the DT: "Nothing has been said too much at the minute, it is just about keep doing it on the pitch and that sort of stuff takes care of itself. As long as we are flying then I am happy. I love the club, the area and the fans. It is something I would be buzzing to do but it is also something that you have to earn and I have just got to keep working hard.”

Joe Quigley scored the opener against Bromley. Picture: Tina Jenner.

It is fair to say that ‘Quigs’ has had to win over some Town fans from day one but he has done that now.

He explained: "It can take time when you go to a new club and you are trying to settle in. It is about not giving up and the main thing is to keep working hard. If you work hard in the week behind the scenes and on the training ground it will pay off.”

The Irishman scored the opener in the 2-0 win against Bromley on Tuesday night.

He said: “They are a frustrating side to play against especially when we are at home. I think we knew how they were going to set-up and we just had to keep working and moving them from side-to-side in the first-half. It was about tiring them down and getting them down to their last legs in the second-half and then punishing them like we did. You can tell they are going to take a lot of points off teams this season. They are a tough team to play against.”

Chesterfield had to be patient and they were rewarded when Quigley met Branden Horton’s brilliant cross with a powerful header.

"It is always tough when a team comes here and sits in their banks but patience is massive for us, it is something we bang on about in the changing room,” he continued. “A lot of teams are going to come here and sit in like they did and try and catch us on the counter but we were solid defensively and there were no sloppy mistakes to give them a chance so credit to the back four and the two sitting midfielders. It was about being patient and we did it brilliantly. It was a nice bit of play on the left, it did not come in too early, we sort of moved it around a bit, that created an opening, he (Branden) had a little look up and saw me at the back stick and the ball was right on the money.”

Quigley, who has scored three winners off the bench already in this campaign, was tight-lipped on his own goal target this season.

