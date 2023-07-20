News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Chesterfield striker doing double training sessions with academy lads to improve fitness

Danny Rowe has been training with Chesterfield’s under-23s in a bid to improve his fitness.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:48 BST

The 34-year-old has been suffering with an ongoing health issue for more than a year-and-a-half which has restricted his minutes on the pitch.

The striker was loaned out to AFC Fylde and York City last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rowe, who has played no part in the first-team’s pre-season matches, has had another ‘procedure’ to try and resolve his health issue.

Danny Rowe. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)Danny Rowe. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Danny Rowe. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Danny Rowe has been playing some games and some hard, double training sessions with the under-23s to get his match fitness up,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

"Obviously his is a delicate situation. He has carried himself really well.

"He knows what he can and can’t do at the moment. Hopefully it will get resolved. Hopefully he can get his fitness up to scratch and potentially be in our selection plans.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rowe joined Chesterfield from Bradford City in April 2021 for a fee, penning a three-year deal.

In total, he played 26 times for Town, scoring 10 goals.

Asante to miss start of season due to injury

'Next challenge' - Chesterfield trialist goalkeeper says goodbye to Solihull Moors

Related topics:Danny RoweChesterfieldYork CityAFC FyldeBradford City