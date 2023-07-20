The 34-year-old has been suffering with an ongoing health issue for more than a year-and-a-half which has restricted his minutes on the pitch.

The striker was loaned out to AFC Fylde and York City last season.

Rowe, who has played no part in the first-team’s pre-season matches, has had another ‘procedure’ to try and resolve his health issue.

Danny Rowe. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“Danny Rowe has been playing some games and some hard, double training sessions with the under-23s to get his match fitness up,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

"Obviously his is a delicate situation. He has carried himself really well.

"He knows what he can and can’t do at the moment. Hopefully it will get resolved. Hopefully he can get his fitness up to scratch and potentially be in our selection plans.”

Rowe joined Chesterfield from Bradford City in April 2021 for a fee, penning a three-year deal.