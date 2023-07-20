The stopper, 28, came on in the second-half of the Spireites’ pre-season friendly against Derby County on Wednesday night.

Boot has been one of the best keepers in the National League for a number of years and Town are taking a look at him as they aim to bring someone in to compete with Harry Tyrer for the number one spot.

Boot was offered a new contract by Solihull but he has decided against extending his stay. The Moors have today announced the signing of young Stoke City goalkeeper, Tommy Simkin, 18, on a season-long loan.

Ryan Boot has left Solihull Moors.

And Boot and Solihull have both now confirmed he is leaving.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “My time at Solihull Moors has come to an end. After five years and 224 appearances for the club, I’d like to place on record my thanks to the managers and coaches for their guidance, my teammates for the shared memories and – most importantly – the fans for their support and dedication you’ve shown to both me and the team in my time here.

"I’ll always keep a keen eye out for the club and its progression, but I’ll now look forward to my next challenge as I move onto pastures new.”

And in a statement, the National League club said: “Solihull Moors can confirm the departure of Ryan Boot following the expiration of his contract.

"As part of the club’s re-engagement process, Boot declined an offer of new terms made to him.

“The shot-stopper made 224 appearances for Moors across five years, keeping 69 clean sheets in that time.

“During his time with us in the West Midlands, Boot made his England C debut.

“Everyone at Solihull Moors would like to thank Ryan for his services and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”