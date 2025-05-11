Chesterfield still 'alive' in play-off tie against Walsall, insists Paul Cook

Paul Cook. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Paul Cook says Chesterfield are still ‘alive’ in the play-offs despite losing 2-0 at home to Walsall in the semi-final first leg.

A penalty from Taylor Allen and a strike from Alfie Chang in the first-half means the Saddlers have a good advantage going into the return clash at the Bescot Stadium on Friday.

Cook told the DT: “Walsall are in the ascendancy, without a shadow of a doubt. They have got their foot at Wembley. They have come here and they have done a really good job in the game. I am sure they will be really pleased.

“For us, we huffed and puffed and the moments where we could get back in the game just didn’t happen for us. Unfortunately for us, our achilles heel of giving poor goals away at home, strikes again. And all of a sudden the crowd were a bit subdued and rightly so.

“I don’t know how many attempts Walsall have had, not many, but that is football. I didn’t see a team winning by two goals to be honest with you so we are really disappointed to be on the end of it but well done to Walsall.”

It is effectively half-time in the tie and a goal for Chesterfield early on Friday would make things interesting.

Cook continued: “If we could have got one back it would have made it a really lively tie going to Walsall but the game is still alive, there is so much to play for. I am really disappointed but the game was never going to be decided today and there is still so much football left in this game.

“Their fans have been on their backs lately, which I have never understood, so I can’t imagine a goal for us would go down too well with their supporters but we will see. The first goal in the next game is huge now. The first goal will have a really big outcome and if Walsall get it they are a very difficult team to break down. If we score first, the whole stadium will become nervy and that is football.”

Walsall were awarded a penalty after Liam Mandeville tripped Liam Gordon and Allen converted from the spot. Replays showed it was the correct decision and Cook had no complaints with the decision but he was not happy with some other stuff in the game.

He said: “I am not going to complain about referees. There is no point, I just get booked. I just don’t understand the amount of time-wasting that teams do and stoppages but no yellow cards come and then he puts five minutes on so I am going to speak to him about it now.”

A crowd of 10,001 turned out on Sunday afternoon and it was an electric atmosphere but Cook was disappointed to have let them down a little bit.

He added: “The crowd have been brilliant. I have loved every minute of the last few days, the atmosphere around the town and what it means. They played their part. I thought the club was seen in a really good light today.”