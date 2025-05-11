Taylor Allen of Walsall scores his team's first goal from the penalty. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Chesterfield will need to produce something special if they are to make the League Two play-off final after they lost 2-0 at home to Walsall in the first leg of the semi-final.

In front of a magnificent crowd of 10,001, Taylor Allen’s penalty on 28 minutes and Alfie Chang’s drilled strike 11 minutes later put the Saddlers in command at half-time.

The Spireites, who had only lost one of their last 13 before this, came close to scoring in both halves through Ryan Colclough, Tom Naylor and Ash Palmer, but they could not pull a goal back going into the second leg, which takes place at the Bescot Stadium this Friday.

Chesterfield were unchanged from the win against Accrington Stanley which secured their place in the play-offs ahead of Salford City on the last day of the season. But they were boosted by the return of player of the year Armando Dobra after three weeks out with a groin injury. Jack Sparkes was included in the squad for the first time in two months after recovering from a knee problem.

Visitors Walsall, who missed out on automatic promotion on the last day of the season in agonising circumstances, came into this clash in form more likened to a team fighting relegation, with just one win in their last 14. But they had reasons to be encouraged because their last victory came last time out against Crewe. Their away record was the fourth best in the division and they had not been beaten by the Spireites in the regular season.

The Saddlers came close to taking the lead after just 12 seconds when George Hall latched on to Jamille Matt’s flick-on and forced a save out of Ryan Boot at his near post.

The Blues responded when Colclough’s scuffed shot took a deflection off David Okagbue and it looked to be heading in before drifting inches past the post.

Colclough threatened again when Lewis Gordon found him in the box and he blasted towards goal but goalkeeper Tommy Simkin tipped over.

Walsall took the lead on 28 minutes when Liam Mandeville tripped Liam Gordon in the box and referee Martin Coy pointed to the spot. And Allen slotted the resulting penalty into the bottom corner, sending Boot the wrong way.

That goal quietened the home crowd and took the sting out of Town’s play. And Walsall doubled their lead on 39 minutes when Gordon’s cross from the left was poked away by Kyle McFadzean but only as far as Chang who drilled in from the edge of the box.

Chesterfield had lost their way heading towards half-time and they needed to improve after the break.

And they nearly pulled one back straight after the restart when Naylor met Mandeville’s cross with his head but Simkin parried behind.

The next opportunity saw Gordon’s cross from the left reach Mandeville at the back post and his well-struck volley was blocked by the head of Gordon.

Frustrations grew from the home faithful as Chesterfield were guilty of giving away possession but they were off their seats to cheer the return of Dobra with 25 minutes remaining.

Soon after, Mandeville’s corner was headed down into the ground by Palmer and it bounced up and off the crossbar twice via the fingertips of Simkin, who was jeered for his antics throughout the game.

It had been all Chesterfield in terms of possession with 15 minutes to go but Walsall had stood firm.

Former Spireite Levi Amantchi tested Boot late on in what had been Walsall’s only attack in the second-half.

There was a last-gasp chance for Bim Pepple but the striker’s header from Dylan Duffy’s cross was saved low to his left by Simkin and that was the last of the action. Chesterfield have it all to do in the second leg but it is not over just yet.

Chesterfield: Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon (Sparkes, 88); Metcalfe, Fleck (Jacobs, 88), Naylor (Pepple, 79); Olakigbe (Dobra, 67), Colclough (Duffy, 79); Grigg.

Unused subs: Thompson, Grimes.