Chesterfield squad news for Port Vale away day in League Two

Chesterfield have got no fresh injury concerns for the visit to Port Vale on Saturday.

The Spireites travel to another expected promotion contender this weekend, the first meeting between the two clubs since March 2018.

They will be without the suspended Darren Oldaker, but Chey Dunkley is available after serving his one-match ban. Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden are edging closer to returning from injury.

On injury news, Paul Cook said: "We are good to go, we have had a clean week this week in terms of not having a midweek game, which has been great. We have another (free) week next week and the week after which, at this time of the year, is brilliant. I am delighted we have got the two games out the way against Manchester City and Lincoln City (in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy) early, because that has given us really good minutes to players.”

Vale, led by former Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore, are tipped to be challenging for promotion. They have added plenty of experience in the likes of George Byers, Jayden Stockley and Ben Heneghan.

Cook added: “Darren is a good guy, he has got a good managerial record, a CV now of success, managing big clubs. Like all of us he is trying to put a team together to be successful. Port Vale have made some excellent signings, really good players. Like ourselves and other clubs, it takes time to gel.

"We are expecting a really tough game, I think it will be a good crowd, good pitch, two good teams having a go at each other and hopefully after the game we are speaking about the players and what an entertaining game it was. I think there will be goals and plenty of excitement.”