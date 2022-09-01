Chesterfield sign young Arsenal midfielder on loan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder, who can also play centre-back, joined the Premier League giants from Huddersfield Town two years ago.

Akinola, who started his career at Lincoln City, has mainly featured for Arsenal’s under-21 and under-23 sides.

The highly-rated youngster has trained with the Gunners’ first-team.

Tim Akinola pictured in action for Arsenal's under-23s.

As well as Nigeria, he is also eligible to play for England.

He was loaned out to Dundee United in January for the rest of the season but he returned to his parent club in March after making just one appearance.

Akinola could make his Chesterfield debut away at Oldham Athletic on Saturday.