Bim Pepple is aiming to continue his scoring form after completing his move to Chesterfield.

The 22-year-old has joined on loan for the rest of the season from Championship side Luton Town. The striker has been on loan at Southend United in the National League this campaign, scoring 11 goals in 22 games in all competitions, but his parent club recalled him so that he could test himself in League Two with the Spireites.

His arrival boosts the Blues’ attacking options with Will Grigg and Paddy Madden both injured. He could make his Chesterfield debut on Tuesday night when Rotherham United visit in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “I hit a good run of form at Southend and I’m just focused on bringing that to League Two. Every time I have spoken to the gaffer, it has been good and I’m excited to work with him.”

New signings Jonai Donacien and Bim Pepple.

Pepple, who has been handed the number 27 shirt, played in the top-flight in Canada before making the move to Kenilworth Road in 2022. He has had loans at Grimsby Town, Bromley and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, having also had trials at Leicester City and Sheffield United earlier in his career.

Chesterfield have also added former Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien to their ranks, with both moves confirmed on Sunday afternoon.