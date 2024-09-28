Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Delighted’ Paul Cook said Chesterfield ‘showed their intent’ right from the start of their 3-0 win against nine-man Doncaster Rovers.

Chey Dunkley headed the Spireites in front on 31 minutes before Luke Molyneux was sent off just after half-time after collecting two yellows. Paddy Madden doubled the lead from the penalty spot and then former Town defender Tom Anderson was shown a red card before James Berry added a third in injury-time.

This was the Blues’ first win against Doncaster since 2005 and ended Rovers’ 11-match winning streak at home.

It takes Chesterfield up to ninth in the table and one point off the play-offs.

Chesterfield beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Cook said: “We turned up. We were the best team on the pitch today. It is a funny time to be Chesterfield manager because we are going through ups and down and bumps and bruises. I said to the players that I felt last year I didn’t have to manage a lot because everything was good. We conceded too many goals but we were always going to be okay.

“The desire and effort was there from the first minute today. Our intent was there from the first minute. Today was great for the supporters – I am absolutely delighted. To take the lead was great and to see the game out with a clean sheet was pleasing. I am really pleased with everyone - it was a great performance. There were loads of good pluses today.

“I was a little bit critical of our fans last week, we are new in the league, we are not just going to go away and roll every team over and today our support was absolutely magnificent - we need that every week. I wanted our supporters to travel home happy and they have certainly left the stadium delighted.”

Cook made some changes with Tom Naylor coming back into midfield, Harvey Araujo started at centre-back and Mandeville made his first start of the season.

On why that was, Cook repeated previous comments about trying to find his best team. He said: “We have got good players and it is a case of putting them all together and making sure the balance of the team and the combinations are right.”

Dunkley, who had a tough afternoon against Cheltenham Town last weekend, headed in Liam Mandeville’s free-kick just after half an hour, and Cook gave him a special mention in his post-match interview.

He explained: “Chey was brought in for exactly games like today where he was a man-mountain.”

And on Madden, who scored on his first start, Cook continued: “He is just a good footballer. He is a great lad. It was unfortunate that he picked up that injury (in pre-season). To have him and Will Grigg, and the plan going forward will be to see them on the pitch together, so that is another option.”

Devan Tanton had to come off at half-time with a niggle, Cook confirmed, adding “We are enjoying the ride but we want to be good and be competitive. We don’t want to be a rabbit in the headlights. It is a long old season, isn’t it?”