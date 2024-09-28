Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First Chesterfield goals for Chey Dunkley and Paddy Madden helped secure a brilliant and deserved 3-0 win against nine-man Doncaster Rovers, whose excellent home record came to a crashing end, in an action-packed clash.

Dunkley headed the Spireites in front on 31 minutes when he powerfully met a free-kick delivery from Liam Mandeville, who assisted against his former side.

Luke Molyneux was sent off for the hosts six minutes after the break after collecting his second yellow card and the day got worse for them when Joseph Olowu was judged to have handled Dilan Markanday’s corner and Madden slotted in the resulting penalty.

Former Chesterfield player Tom Anderson was given a straight red card with five minutes remaining and James Berry added a third goal in injury-time with a superb solo effort in front of the jubilant 3,000 travelling Spireites.

Chey Dunkley celebrates his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner

This was a statement win for the visitors, who had been the better team before the two reds, and it is one of the best in recent years.

Doncaster had won 11 consecutive league games at home but they were denied a club record 12 here. This was also the Blues’ first win against Rovers in almost 20 years which was a 1-0 victory back in 2005.

Paul Cook made three changes from the draw against Cheltenham Town with Harvey Araujo, Madden and Mandeville all making their first league starts of the season, with Jenson Metcalfe, Berry and Kane Drummond dropping out. Tom Naylor was moved from centre-back to central midfield, while Will Grigg returned from an ankle injury to make the bench.

Chesterfield were the better team in the first-half and they deservedly led at half-time. Apart from the first five minutes they had largely controlled proceedings. It was a much-improved performance compared to their previous two games. They had played forward quicker and been more of a threat and perhaps should have been further in front.

Rovers came out of the blocks quickly but the Spireites settled down and had two dangerous counter-attacking opportunities, winning a corner on one occasion and Naylor having a shot on target with the next.

Markanday was a bright spark for Town, getting into some threatening positions, with a low cross deflected behind and a shot parried by Ted Sarman-Lowe, amongst his highlights.

The Blues’ dominance continued and Lewis Gordon almost tapped in Mandeville’s low cross at the back post but he couldn't quite get there.

But Chesterfield got the lead they deserved on 31 minutes when Mandeville’s brilliant free-kick delivery from out wide right was bang on the money for Dunkley to powerfully head into the bottom corner.

There were frustrations from the home faithful towards their own team as well as in the direction of referee James Bell, who had annoyed them with some of his decision-making in the first 45.

Chesterfield were forced into making a change at half-time with Ollie Banks replacing Devan Tanton, who came off with a knock, which meant Mandeville was moved to right-back.

In response to being behind at the break, Rovers boss Grant McCann brought on former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp on at half-time as part of a double change.

Immediately after the restart Doncaster were reduced to 10-men when Molyneux collected his second booking for kicking the ball away. His first yellow had come after the half-time whistle as the two teams headed down the tunnel.

Araujo was involved in a nasty collision which led to a lengthy stoppage and the defender playing the rest of the half with a bandage around his head.

The day got better for the Spireites just before the hour when they were awarded a penalty after Olowu was judged to have handled Markanday’s corner and Madden tucked the spot-kick away to double their advantage.

Chesterfield pushed for a third goal, getting in behind the hosts a number of times, whilst also managing the game well.

Doncaster’s frustrations towards referee Bell continued when they had a penalty appeal against Dunkley for handball turned down, which led to one of their coaching staff being booked.

Grigg had a good chance to grab a third, while down the other end Ryan Boot made a stunning reaction save from Olowu’s close-range header.

Rovers finished the match with nine-men when Anderson was given his marching orders as the home anger towards Bell heightened.

As for Chesterfield, they added a third in six minutes of added-time with Berry grabbing an excellent solo goal to cap a memorable victory.

Chesterfield: Boot; Tanton (Banks, 46) Dunkley, Araujo (Grimes, 73), Gordon; Oldaker, Naylor; Markanday (Berry, 73), Mandeville, Dobra (Colclough, 73); Madden (Grigg, 61)

Unused subs: Thompson, Metcalfe.