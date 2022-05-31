Chesterfield set to announce retained list as defender's cryptic tweet has Spireites fans panicking

Chesterfield’s season came to an end against Solihull Moors in the play-offs on Sunday.

Since then manager Paul Cook has been having talks with individual players to discuss their futures.

According to Cook, the Blues have 16 players whose contracts expire in the summer.

Alex Whittle.

Curtis Weston and Nathan Tyson are two players who have already confirmed on social media that they are leaving.

The DT understands the club plans to officially confirm the retained list at some point today.

A cryptic tweet from Alex Whittle has caused panic among Chesterfield fans, who fear the popular left-back might have been told he can go.

It would be a surprise to see the defender leave after a consistent season and after being a strong contender for Chesterfield’s Player of the Year.

Whittle posted ‘Footbal ay’ with a ‘cold sweat’ smiley face emoji on Monday.

The tweet brought about a huge response from Spireites supporters.

@YogiOldfield wrote: “All the best Alex, if your time at Chesterfield is up. You’ve been a great servant and a player that changed not just mine but many fans opinions. Your work rate and commitment was second to none. Hope it’s not the end.”

@spireiterunner said: “You were my player of the season.”

@Tom_Atkins107 posted: “You’ve got to be joking.”

@StevoJW wrote: “Can’t be released surely.”