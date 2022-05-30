The 40-year-old is out of contract in the summer and he will not be staying on.

Tyson goes into the history books for becoming the first Chesterfield substitute to score a hat-trick after bagging a treble in 23 minutes against Ebbsfleet United in February 2020 in a 4-0 win which helped them avoid relegation in the curtailed National League season.

He also scored another important goal last season when he fired Town into the play-offs in the final game against Halifax.

Nathan Tyson is leaving the Spireites.

The former Nottingham Forest and Derby County striker made more than 30 appearances for Town.

He first joined on loan from Notts County in 2020 before penning a permanent deal.

The forward did not make a single start for Chesterfield in the league this season and had a short loan spell at Alfreton Town.

However, he did score in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round against Curzon Ashton, which proved to be his last in a Spireites shirt.

Curtis Weston is another player who has announced his departure today as manager Paul Cook holds talks with individuals about their futures.

“So my time at Chesterfield has come to an end,” Tyson posted on social media on Monday.

"I would like to thank everyone that is associated with this amazing club who have welcomed me with open arms and who has supported me during my time at the club. For that I’m forever grateful.

"It’s with sadness that during my time we didn’t get back to the Football League, but what I do know is that the club has a bright future ahead of them.

"I wish the club and the fans every success in the future.