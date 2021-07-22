James Rowe on the touchline at Matlock. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites will arrive on Saturday and will spend four days there before returning for the next match against Bradford City on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, manager James Rowe has said striker Tom Denton is ahead of schedule after his long injury lay-off and will not be loaned out if his progress continues.

“We are only 60 per cent there of the physical aspects of where we need to be so that training camp will give us four good days together,” Rowe said after the 3-1 victory against the Gladiators.

“We have got some new players as well so we need to get together and get to know each other on a social level but predominantly they will be working hard on those four days.”

Rowe previously told the DT that Denton would need to go out on loan to get some match sharpness but it appears the striker has given the boss some food for thought after his goal against Alfreton and performance against Matlock.

“He brings something which no one else in this league can bring,” the manager explained. “He is four weeks ahead (of where he should be ) so if he keeps performing like that then he won’t be going anywhere and he will be in our squad.”

Goals from Liam Mandeville, Danny Rowe and Nathan Tyson gave the Blues their first win of pre-season against the Northern Premier League side and thankfully everyone came through it unscathed.

Rowe said: “They hit their physical targets, no injuries, so it is a pleasing night.”

The boss hinted at more pre-season fixtures being in the pipeline, saying they will play five more games, but only two against Bradford and Port Vale have been announced so far.

The Matlock clash was an entertaining encounter and one that Spireites legend Ernie Moss, who passed away last week, would have enjoyed.

On Moss, Rowe added: “The competitiveness of the game was in the spirit of him. I thought both teams did him proud and I am sure he is looking down with a smile on his face today.”