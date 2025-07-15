Chesterfield score eight goals in pre-season friendly win in Spain
In sweltering heat at the La Cala Golf resort, both sides scored three times in the first-half, with the Spireites’ goals coming from Dilan Markanday, Jamie Grimes and Bailey Hobson. Town led 1-0, trailed 2-1, went back in front at 3-2, before being pegged back again just before half-time.
The Blues tightened up at the back in the second-half but still showcased their firepower as Tom Naylor restored their lead after 53 minutes and then Lee Bonis grabbed a brace to make it 6-3 before the hour-mark. Dylan Duffy and a late Will Grigg penalty made it 8-3.
Three of Chesterfield’s eight goals came from corners, which has been a big strength over the last couple of seasons.
Ryan Stirk replaced John Fleck at half-time, while 10 other changes were made on 60 minutes, with Devan Tanton making his first appearance of pre-season since re-signing on loan from Fulham earlier this month. Trialist Luke Butterfield, who Paul Cook confirmed to 1866 Sport before kick-off is going to be signing, was another one of those who got half an hour under his belt.
There were drinks breaks midway through each half because of the scorching temperatures. There was a strong following from the Spireites fans, who enjoyed the rare opportunity of watching their team play abroad, with Cook taking time to have pictures with those who had travelled.
The goalmouth action quietened down in the latter stages of the game, but Duffy bagged a seventh and Grigg slotted in a penalty to make it 8-3.
Chesterfield have so far this pre-season lost 2-1 at Matlock Town, hammered Burton Albion 5-0, drawn 0-0 against Nottingham Forest and now seen off Europa Point. They return to home soil later this week and then they will visit Alfreton this Saturday before finishing at home to Sheffield United before the proper stuff starts against Barrow on August 2.
Chesterfield XI: Rinaldo (Boot, 60); Daley-Campbell (Tanton, 60), Sheckleford (Dunkley, 60), Grimes (McFadzean, 60), Lewis (Gordon, 60); Fleck (Stirk, 46), Naylor (Butterfield, 60); Jessop (Cook, 60), Hobson (Duffy, 60), Markanday (Dobra, 60); Bonis (Grigg, 60)
