Chesterfield set to sign former Everton youngster after trial

Luke Butterfield is going to be signing for Chesterfield, Paul Cook has confirmed.

The former Everton youngster has been on trial with the Spireites this summer and featured in pre-season friendly matches. The 21-year-old is a free agent after being released by the Toffees.

The central midfielder will be putting pen to paper for Town, Cook confirmed to 1866 Sport before Tuesday’s match against Gibraltar side Europa Point in Malaga.

Chesterfield are a little short in central midfield options following the departures of Ollie Banks and Darren Oldaker but Butterfield’s arrival will boost numbers.

Luke Butterfield. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Butterfield, who has been capped by Scotland at youth level, joined the Toffees from Blackburn Rovers in 2014. He signed his first professional contract at Everton in 2020, penning a three-year deal. He then signed a fresh contract to summer 2025 before being released.

Butterfield had been hoping to go out on loan in January but an injury niggle prevented him from doing so. But the midfielder returned to action and got the opportunity to play in Everton’s stunning new 52,000 capacity stadium in a ‘test event’ ahead of its official opening this season.

The Spireites have been proactive in the transfer market early on, bringing in Zach Hemming, Devan Tanton, Adam Lewis, Ryan Stirk, Matt Dibley-Dias, Dilan Markanday, Lee Bonis.