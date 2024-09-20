Chesterfield receive double fitness boost ahead of Cheltenham Town clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield have received a double fitness boost ahead of the visit of Cheltenham Town.

The Spireites host the Robins on Saturday in front of the TV cameras (12.30pm).

And they will have more attacking options to choose from with manager Paul Cook confirming that Paddy Madden and Ryan Colclough are both available for selection.

Both have been out with calf injuries, with Ryan Colclough not playing since the opening day against Swindon Town, while Madden is yet to feature at all since signing in the summer so he could make his competitive Blues debut this weekend.

Paddy Madden.

New signing John Fleck has also trained for another week as he step up his fitness levels.

"We have got great news now with Fleck another week in,” Cook said.

"Paddy Madden and Ryan Colclough are available for tomorrow now. They are training which is absolutely great news for us.

"Branden Horton will be back in full training from Monday.

"So really apart from Will Grigg and the long-term ones (Ryheem Sheckleford and Ash Palmer), that news is really, really positive.”

Cook did stress that people would have to be patient with the returning players as they don’t want to lose them for a period of time again.

He explained: "Just making a point to our fans in general, these lads have been out for a period of time now, so let’s manage them back in properly. Let’s not be over expectant about what we expect from them but to certainly add Paddy and Ryan to the squad, as you can imagine gives us all a massive boost.”