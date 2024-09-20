Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Grigg’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

The striker, who blasted in 25 goals for Chesterfield last season, hobbled off injured just before half-time against Port Vale last weekend with an ankle problem. The forward had his hands on his head and took his boot off as he limped down the tunnel. The initial assessment wasn’t positive but it is not as bad as what they first thought.

"I don’t think Will is going to be out for anywhere near the length of time that we thought when we left Vale Park,” Paul Cook said on Friday ahead of the visit of Cheltenham Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are hoping it is very much short term, a week or two, if we could get him back for Doncaster that would be amazing. If it’s not Doncaster, he might miss Bromley because that comes close after, but we are quietly confident he will be available for the weekend game after that.”

Will Grigg.

Grigg, now in his second season at Town, is playing in League Two for the first time in his career after mainly featuring in League One. Although he has only scored once so far, his performances have not gone unnoticed by the Blues fanbase, who appreciate his work-rate, hold-up play and keeping opposition defenders occupied.

The Northern Ireland international missed the last part of last season with a hamstring injury, so his latest problem will come as a disappointment, but the fixture schedule isn’t too busy so he might not actually miss that many games.

"It was really disappointing from Will’s point of view and our point of view,” Cook added.