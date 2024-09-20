Chesterfield striker Will Grigg's injury not as bad as first feared after hobbling off at Port Vale
The striker, who blasted in 25 goals for Chesterfield last season, hobbled off injured just before half-time against Port Vale last weekend with an ankle problem. The forward had his hands on his head and took his boot off as he limped down the tunnel. The initial assessment wasn’t positive but it is not as bad as what they first thought.
"I don’t think Will is going to be out for anywhere near the length of time that we thought when we left Vale Park,” Paul Cook said on Friday ahead of the visit of Cheltenham Town.
"We are hoping it is very much short term, a week or two, if we could get him back for Doncaster that would be amazing. If it’s not Doncaster, he might miss Bromley because that comes close after, but we are quietly confident he will be available for the weekend game after that.”
Grigg, now in his second season at Town, is playing in League Two for the first time in his career after mainly featuring in League One. Although he has only scored once so far, his performances have not gone unnoticed by the Blues fanbase, who appreciate his work-rate, hold-up play and keeping opposition defenders occupied.
The Northern Ireland international missed the last part of last season with a hamstring injury, so his latest problem will come as a disappointment, but the fixture schedule isn’t too busy so he might not actually miss that many games.
"It was really disappointing from Will’s point of view and our point of view,” Cook added.
