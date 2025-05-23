Darren Oldaker says he could not ‘turn down’ a move to Swindon Town, with the deal now completed.

The midfielder, who spent three years at the Spireites, making more than 100 appearances and winning the National League title in 2024, has signed for the Robins on a free transfer, penning a two-year deal, and we believe there is an option for a third as well.

The 26-year-old, who did not feature in the latter part of the season, was out of contract this summer and the Blues made the announcement that he would be leaving in their retained list released on Friday morning.

On signing for Swindon, Oldaker said: "I'm thrilled to be here and eager to get started. Swindon is a club with great ambition and a family club with great values and supporters. As soon as I heard of the interest, it was a move I couldn't turn down.

"Every conversation I've had with Ian Holloway has really resonated with the style of football I want to play, and the ambition of the manager and the club perfectly aligned with me. I can't wait to meet the supporters and play at our incredible stadium."

As exclusively revealed by the DT this morning, ‘DJ’ leaves Chesterfield on good terms after enjoying his time at the club. A move back down south played a big part in his decision.

Swindon struggled early on last season before the appointment of Ian Holloway, who guided them away from the relegation zone, eventually finishing 12th. The Robins will probably be fancied to be one of the teams challenging for the play-offs and above next term.