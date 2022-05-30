The Spireites will be playing in the National League for a fifth consecutive season after Sunday’s semi-final defeat at Solihull Moors.

Paul Cook will hold individual talks with players today to let them know whether they are in his plans going forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spireites manager Paul Cook.

Cook has previously said Town have 16 players out of contract this summer, which we believe includes the likes of first-team regulars Scott Loach, Alex Whittle, Curtis Weston and Liam Mandeville among others.

Once discussions have taken place the Blues are expected to announce the retain list in the coming days.

Given the amount of players whose contracts are due to expire, it is set to be a big summer of change at the Spireites, who are already being linked with a move for King’s Lynn Town striker Michael Gyasi.

"The plans (for next season) are already underway and will be set in motion tomorrow (Monday) morning,” Cook said after Sunday’s defeat.