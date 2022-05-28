The Spireites are reportedly ‘leading the race’ to sign King’s Lynn Town forward Michael Gyasi.

The 22-year-old has been on loan at Dover Athletic since January scoring five goals in 19 appearances

The German-born Ghanian, who can also play out wide, scored against Town in April at the Technique Stadium and bagged a hat-trick against Wrexham earlier in the campaign.

Michael Gyasi. Picture: Tim Smith.

He impressed with his work-rate and pace in that game against the Spireites and he fits the ‘young and hungry’ player profile that manager Paul Cook wants to bring to the club.

But, according to Lynn News, the Blues face competition from a Scottish Championship club.

The Linnets signed him in December 2020 from St Ives Town.

Gyasi was previously at Chelsea and Leicester City as a youngster.