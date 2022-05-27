Chesterfield visit Solihull in the play-off semi-final on Sunday.

The Moors finished third in the table, have lost just one of their last 22 in the league and go into the play-offs on the back of five successive wins.

Their points total of 87 this season is a record for the club in the National League.

Solihull Moors boss Neal Ardley.

Ardley highlighted their tactical ability ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash.

"We can adapt, we can start with one and change within 15 minutes and adapt to a second one which is not always easy to play against,” Ardley said.

"We can name a team that people might think is a 4-3-3 and it turns out to be a 3-5-2, we have got that about us.

"I would not want to be playing us, trying to guess what we are going to do or what we might do during a game because the options are there.”

Ardley, who lost a play-off final with Notts County in 2020, knows that despite their impressive form, anything can happen from now on.

He said: "In any one-off game of football you need a slice of luck, anyone can beat anyone, absolutely we could lose on Sunday. If we are scared to lose the game then we are actually going to put the percentage of losing up higher. If we go out there and we play and we try and be the best versions of ourselves and we have a right go we will give ourselves a much better chance. That has been the message all season, why would we change it?”

Ardley also revealed that he outlined his promotion ambitions from the outet after being appointed in last summer.

"We know the importance of the game, our job is to try treat it like any other game,” he added.

"If we can enjoy it, have fun and do what we have done all season, I think we have got a great chance.

"The first meeting I had with them in the canteen (at the start of the season) I said I am here to get promoted, I am here to win the league, they looked at me as if to say ‘yeah, alright’ but I think as the season has gone on they have believed more and more and hopefully the fact we got to 87 points means I was not talking rubbish.