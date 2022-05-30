The Spireites will be playing in the National League for a fifth year after losing 3-1 to Solihull Moors in the play-off semi-final.

“I am bitterly disappointed,” the captain said.

"We have grafted all season, to lose in the play-offs is disappointing but someone has got to lose.

Jamie Grimes tussles with Solihull Moors' Kyle Hudlin.

"I am gutted, I don’t know how to reflect on it yet, it is still early days. I have not really processed it.

"Nobody has said a word (in the dressing room).

"The fans were fantastic, I just wish we could have given them something a bit more to cheer.

"Fair play to Solihull, they have got a really good team and they have had a really good season. Sometimes you have to clap your opponent, they were very good today and we weren’t good enough so all the best to them in the final."

Grimes has been a man-mountain for Town at times this season and he has thoroughly enjoyed his first year at the club.

The 31-year-old is desperate to bring the good times back to the Blues.

"I have loved it, I have been welcomed from the off from everyone at the club,” he explained.

"It is such a friendly club and it is a great place to be.

"At the moment I am just disappointed that I have not produced more and that we have not got to the final.

"It is a great club to play at and I just want it to be successful.

"Every time I wear the captain’s armband I am so proud. To walk out with it on in a play-off semi-final is one of my highlights of my career.

"We need to recover mentally now because it is going to be a big season for us next year.

"I will go away, have a rest from it, I will process this (play-off defeat), process the season, think about what we have learned, what we can do better and come back better, that is all that we can do.”

Reflecting on the defeat at Solihull, Grimes added: "I thought we started well, we just did not quite get to grips with their runners. They had a few opportunities and then ultimately we have conceded from two set-pieces which is bitterly disappointing for me as a centre-half. I take pride in organising people. The first one I thought was a little bit lucky. The second one is a very good header. These are the things we have got to go away and work on and the shortcomings that we have had all season.

"We knew they were strong from set-pieces and I don’t think we dealt with it as well as we could. These are the small margins when you get to this stage of this season, one lapse in concentration and that is it, game over.