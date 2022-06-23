Chesterfield physio departs for Coventry City

A Chesterfield physio has left to join a Championship club.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 1:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 1:39 pm

Emma Young, 24, has departed the Spireites after 18 months in the role.

She has left to join Coventry City as first-team physiotherapist.

One of Emma’s most memorable moments at Town was of course the FA Cup third round game away at Chelsea in January.

Physio Emma Young has left the Spireites. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Reflecting on that experience at the time, she said: “It has made me realise how lucky I am to be in my dream job. Dreams do come true.”

Emma, who has been at Chesterfield since January, 2021, has a masters in physiotherapy from Sheffield Hallam University.

Before her job at Town she was with United Counties League Division One side Clipstone.

Coventry City finished 12th in the Championship last season.

