Chesterfield midfielder set for spell on sidelines

Chesterfield midfielder Manny Oyeleke looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:22 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:22 am

The 29-year-old has posted a picture on his Instagram account of his left knee bandaged up and captioned it ‘comeback season begins.’

Oyeleke experienced a stop-start season due to a niggling calf injury, making 27 appearances in total.

He played no part in the final three games of the season due to a knee injury.

Manny Oyeleke.

Speaking back in May, manager Paul Cook said: "He has got a knee problem at the minute, he is seeing a specialist this week and he is likely not to play again this season which is really disappointing for the lad.

"Our thoughts are totally with the lad because he is a good young man, he wants to play for the club and he wants to do well. But unfortunately his body is not allowing him to do that at the moment.”

Although the full nature of the injury is not yet known, it seems likely that Oyeleke will be a doubt for at least the beginning of the new season which starts on August 6.

The central midfielder joined the Spireites in April 2021, making 40 appearances so far.

Manny Oyeleke posted this picture on his Instagram account.

