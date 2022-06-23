The 21-year-old is predominantly a left winger but he can also play on the right and centrally.

He is a player manager Paul Cook knows well from his time at the Tractor Boys last season.

Dobra, who still has another year left on his contract, is an Albania under-21 international and was sent off recently against England at the Technique Stadium.

He was loaned out to League Two Colchester United last season, grabbing two goals and three assists in 17 appearances. However, he found himself out of the team from January and did not make a single appearance.

In total he has played 30 times for Ipswich, scoring twice and creating four others.

He scored on his debut for the club in August 2019, aged 18, in the Carabao Cup against Luton Town.

It was Cook who gave the green light for Dobra’s loan move to Colchester, but he did have lots of praise for him before doing so.

Armando Dobra, left, pictured in action for Ipswich Town.

“Dobs is an absolutely cracking kid,” Cook told the East Anglian Daily Times. “He’s a pleasure to work with every day and he has a real desire to get better.

“He trains so hard, he wants to learn and grow as a young player."

Cook has already recruited left-back Bailey Clements, 21, from his former club Ipswich and he could do so again for Dobra.