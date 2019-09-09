Chesterfield owner Dave Allen will provide more funds to manager John Sheridan for new players, club says

Chesterfield owner Dave Allen will provide further funds to manager John Sheridan to improve the squad if he wishes, the club has confirmed in a statement.

The club also said Sheridan has the full support of the board and owner despite a disappointing start to the season.

The Spireites are rock bottom of the National League after not winning in their opening 10 games, despite being tipped for promotion at the start of the campaign.

Town lost 2-1 to Bromley on Saturday meaning they have lost five and drawn five so far this season.

A club statement released today read: "It is acknowledged that the position we currently find ourselves in is extremely concerning following a very disappointing start to the season.

"We have one of the highest budgets in the National League and have a manager with a proven record over many years who has the full support of the board and the owner.

"Owner Dave Allen is in regular contact with John Sheridan and will continue to provide the necessary funds if further additions to the squad are identified.

"The supporters remain a credit to the club and to the town, providing loyal support both home and away. We urge supporters to continue supporting the team in the knowledge that everything is being done to improve the situation."

