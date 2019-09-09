Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield column: Enough is enough - it is time for everyone at the Proact to stand up and be counted

So where do Chesterfield go from here?

Let’s hope that - as some Spireites fans are predicting - it is not to the National League North.

Defeat to Bromley means Town are rock bottom of the National League and without a win in their first 10 matches of the season.

What an absolute dire and desperate situation they are in and one that no one would have predicted.

Enough is enough - the club cannot keep plummeting.

The Proact faithful have suffered far too much in the last four years and it is time that everyone at the club got a grip.

As it stands, Chesterfield are sleepwalking towards a third relegation in four years.

It is a complete shambles what has gone on at this great club in recent years.

From reaching the League One play-offs in the 2014/15 season to back-to-back relegations out of the Football League and non-league football for the first time since 1921.

Numerous quality players from that 14/15 team were flogged and have not been replaced.

Several managers have come and gone and have been unable to lift the dark cloud over the Proact.

And off the field there have been a number of disasters which have embarrassed the club and made national headlines.

Season ticket holders are telling me they are not going to games and others have vowed not to attend until something changes.

There is no enthusiasm, buzz or excitement for fans coming to the Proact at the moment.

There does not seem to be any real connection between players and supporters.

I have not heard the name of one player sung proudly by the fans so far this season. And rightly so - I have always said it is up to the players to give the crowd something to be encouraged by and then the supporters will carry you over the line.

So what now?

A lot has been said about manager John Sheridan and his constant tinkering with the starting line-up and formation. He has been honest enough to admit that himself.

In my opinion it is time for the players - and everyone else at the club - to stand up and be counted and put some pride back into the shirt.

Captain Anthony Gerrard has said that everyone needs to have a long, hard look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are doing enough, and he is right.

The players should be willing to run through a brick wall to play for Chesterfield but at the moment that does not look the case.

Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder, recently said that his players do not get praised for trying.

“I’m not pleased with effort because that is just a bog standard thing for me,” he said. “Cheers for effort doesn’t tick a box for me.”

Giving your all should be an absolute minimum during 90 minutes on a Saturday afternoon.

If you get that right, then quality often shines through and you will win the game.

Sheridan says he has got a good group of lads who never give him a problem and have a positive attitude.

I think it is time they rewarded him for sticking by some of them when they have not performed.

On Saturday Chesterfield have to win no matter how it comes and give the fans something to shout about.

It does not matter if it is a 94th minute of someone's backside - three points is a must.