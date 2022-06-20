The 29-year-old, who is currently at League Two Barrow, has held positive talks with the Spireites and the deal is expected to go through.

Barrow have today agreed to cancel his contract by mutual consent.

Banks scored 12 goals in all competitions last season, including nine in the league.

Ollie Banks is close to a return to Chesterfield.

He is set to re-join after leaving in 2016 following three years and almost 100 appearances.

He will be reunited again with manager Paul Cook, who he worked under last time at Town.

The central midfielder signed a new two-and-a-half year contract at Barrow in January following some reported interest in him after some impressive performances.

However, his contract extension was signed when Mark Cooper was manager. Cooper departed in March and the Cumbrian side have now appointed former Halifax boss Pete Wild.

The Rotherham-born man has also played for Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town.

He helped Tranmere win promotion to League One through the play-offs in 2019.

Banks will bring lots of EFL experience to the Spireites but he has also had a brief spell in the National League with Tranmere.

Chesterfield’s transfer business is in full swing, with the arrivals of Branden Horton, Bailey Clements, Joe Cook and Darren Oldaker annnounced in the last week.

Luke Croll and Jak McCourt will not be re-signing for the club.