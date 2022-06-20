'Very disappointed' - defender confirms his departure from Chesterfield

The centre-back was offered a new deal at the end of last season but he has now confirmed his departure and will become a free agent

The 27-year-old announced that he will be leaving in a social media post on Monday.

"The time has come to say goodbye to Chesterfield FC,” he wrote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Croll in action against Chelsea.

"Very disappointed in how things have ended but had some amazing moments at your club.

"You fans were some of the best I’ve ever experienced! Thank you for the way you embraced me - hope to see you all soon.”

The centre-back joined Chesterfield last November on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Dagenham and Redbridge man’s campaign came to an end in February after suffering a knee injury.