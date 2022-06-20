The 25-year-old right-back is available on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

It is understood that the Magpies would have liked to have kept the former Fulham youngster but he has decided not to sign a new deal.

Sheckleford made 27 appearances for Alan Devonshire’s men last season and 85 overall since signing in August 2018.

Ryheem Sheckleford pictured playing for Fulham's under-18s.

The defender helped Fulham reach the FA Youth Cup final in 2014 and has had a loan spell at Wealdstone before signing for Maidenhead.

Sheckleford left Fulham in May 2017.

He is described as an athletic and attack-minded full-back who can also play in midfield.

Sheckleford would fit the type of profile that manager Paul Cook wants to bring to the club and has done so already in Branden Horton, 21, Bailey Clements, 21, Joe Cook, 22 and Darren Oldaker, 23.

Cook also wants to add some Football League experience to the ranks, with former Spireite Ollie Banks, 29, currently at Barrow, a target.