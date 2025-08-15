Bailey Hobson.

Bailey Hobson has joined National League club Brackley Town on loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder, who signed for Chesterfield two years ago from Alfreton Town, will stay at the newly-promoted side until January 14.

The 23-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, has had loans successful loans at Kidderminster Harriers and Barnet and now he will get his chance to gain some regular first-team minutes after not being involved for the Blues this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brackley Town manager, Gavin Cowan, said: “Bailey is someone who we identified very early and has all the attributes of a player we’ve been looking for. He has good experience of the league, most recently with Barnet last season, as well as having serious hunger and ambition to achieve. We’re really pleased to add him to the squad.”

The Saints won the National League North title last season and started the campaign with a 1-0 home win against Eastleigh.