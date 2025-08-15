Chesterfield midfielder joins National League club on loan
The midfielder, who signed for Chesterfield two years ago from Alfreton Town, will stay at the newly-promoted side until January 14.
The 23-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, has had loans successful loans at Kidderminster Harriers and Barnet and now he will get his chance to gain some regular first-team minutes after not being involved for the Blues this season.
Brackley Town manager, Gavin Cowan, said: “Bailey is someone who we identified very early and has all the attributes of a player we’ve been looking for. He has good experience of the league, most recently with Barnet last season, as well as having serious hunger and ambition to achieve. We’re really pleased to add him to the squad.”
The Saints won the National League North title last season and started the campaign with a 1-0 home win against Eastleigh.