Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield midfielder John Fleck is recovering well after his medical incident before the game against Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland international collapsed on the pitch in the warm-up, having suffered ‘some sort of fit’, before he was taken to hospital feeling unwell. Thankfully, the 33-year-old is making good progress, much to the relief of everyone.

“John is brilliant,” Paul Cook said on Friday morning. “He was on medication, he came off the medication because of how good he felt, and I think it was just a hiccup with regards to his body needing his medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John has just got to see one more specialist to have that box ticked. He is in great form, he has been in everyday. I can reassure our supporters that everything looks great for John.”

John Fleck.

Former Sheffield United man Fleck has struggled with injuries this season after signing on a free transfer in August but he thrilled everyone with a superb assist in a 3-0 win against Bromley last month so it was saddening to see him stretchered off to hospital.

But, although he won’t be in the squad for this Saturday’s trip to league leaders Walsall, he could be back in the fold soon.

Cook added: "In the Bromley game we all saw a glimpse of John’s qualities and it is something we have all looked forward to seeing on the pitch and hopefully we will see that again very, very soon. It won’t be at Walsall tomorrow but hopefully it will be soon.”