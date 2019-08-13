Chesterfield manager previews Woking clash as Spireites chase first National League win of the season

John Sheridan is expecting a tough encounter when Woking visit the Proact tonight.

The Spireites, yet to win this season after three attempts, take on The Cards who were promoted to the National League last season through the play-offs and have won two out of their first three games.

Sheridan said: "They (Woking) have started the season well. They came up last year so they were winning games on a regular basis last year to get promoted and they have started the season well again.

"When you look at the results what are going on around us they will be a team which are thinking 'get off to a good start and be in the mix'.

"Names don't mean nothing. I think every team in the league will be thinking that they have got a chance of getting out of it."

The Spireites will be without defender Laurence Maguire who is suspended following his red card against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

The match is likely to come too soon for defender Anthony Gerrard and striker Tom Denton but they are edging their way back to full fitness.

Sheridan said: "Woking have got off to a good start and it is going to be another tough game for us. They have got some alright players in their team so again I am expecting a tough game.

"They will be confident.

"They will look at our results and come here thinking 'lovely pitch, lovely ground decent ground' and they will look forward to coming here so we have got to be ready and try and get our first win.

"Even though it is early days we don't want to be getting too far apart. The most important thing is we just get in the mix.

"Like I have just told the players let's get up there and have a bit of belief early on.

"If you are to go anywhere in the league you have got to be winning at home.

"I am pleased in patches with how we have played. I feel as though we should have more points but we haven't so we are chasing a little bit so we need to try and win one or two games quickly."