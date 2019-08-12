Spireites boss John Sheridan urges his team to believe in themselves more and stresses importance of keeping clean sheets

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has urged his team to believe in themselves more and has stressed the importance of keeping clean sheets.

The Spireites have scored in all three of their National League matches so far but have also conceded goals in all three.

Chesterfield face newly promoted Woking at the Proact on Tuesday and Sheridan says he is keen for his side to defend better as a team.

He said today: "Clean sheets are always good because obviously you have got a good chance of winning a game with a clean sheet and like I say we are creating chances.

"We have scored in every game but the goals we have conceded is making it more difficult to win a game.

"A clean sheet is always a massive bonus. As a team we need to defend from the front and don't let little things go by.

"I am watching and I can see it happening and we allow it to happen and this is why I scream so much cause I am seeing it but people have got to deal with it out on the pitch.

"We can't keep conceding poor goals. We can't keep switching off. We have created in the games and I am pleased about that."

MORE SPIREITES NEWS: Chesterfield in talks to sign Championship player on loan

Despite not being able to keep opposing teams from scoring so far, Sheridan still thinks they can have a successful season and believes they have nothing to fear.

"I just want us to believe more that we can have a really good season," he said.

"I don't think there is anything stopping us from having a good season.

"I look at the players and when everyone is fit we have got a strong a team as anyone in the league but it is about getting results at the end of the day and when you play poorly you need to win games. It is not about playing teams off the park it is about coming in at the end of the game with three points in the bag."

He added: "We are creating chances so hopefully that will continue and with one or two players not far away we will be even better. I think if we can keep a clean sheet we have got players who can score goals.

"I want us to play football, be creative, create chances but at the end of the day I think the most important thing is coming back with three points and that's our aim to get the first win for our supporters."

MORE SPIREITES NEWS: John Sheridan on Laurence Maguire’s red card against Boreham Wood and the progress of injured pair Tom Denton and Anthony Gerrard