Chesterfield manager John Sheridan 'working very hard on signings' and will get backing of club owner Dave Allen

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan is continuing to work hard on making new signings and he will get the backing of club owner Dave Allen, according to Spireites assistant boss Glynn Snodin.

Sheridan has spoken about the need to add some pace into his team in attack after seeing his side go without a win in the National League.

The Spireites boss was left disappointed last week when two players pulled out of signing at the last minute.

Sheridan said he will keep plugging away but he has found that some players he has targeted have just not wanted to drop out of the Football League.

Sheridan's assistant, Snodin, said today: "John (Sheridan) has been working very hard. There are players he has asked about but they just did not want to come to the National League. They want to stay in the Football League. There are players that he has been trying to get in for the last four, five, six weeks. He will keep trying and keep working on it."

On the reasons why some deals have not been to get over the line, Snodin said: "It is more a stigma about coming to the National League and they want to stay in the Football League. There has been some good players mentioned what he (Sheridan) has spoken about and you think 'wow, great' but in the end they are just saying they would rather fight for a place where they are at and stay in the Football League."

He added: "When you ask for loans you are asking your mates at these clubs to help you out with the finances as well because some are at big clubs and they want full money sometimes. Whereas Lincoln were fantastic with us with what they wanted for the kid Chapman and it helped us and helped Ellis who has kicked on."

But Snodin said they have more than one plan when it comes to new additions and that Sheridan will get the backing of Spireites owner Dave Allen when it comes to bring players in.

He said: "That's what you do. You go to plan B. And also look at these Premier clubs like we did with Anthony Spyrou and hopefully get some help off them with the loans and the money side of it as well.

"If the gaffer goes to Dave (Allen) and says 'look this is what we want' he will back him because he understands."

