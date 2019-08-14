Chesterfield fans pictured at the Proact Stadium prior to kick-off against Woking. Pic by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD.

Are you pictured in this Chesterfield FC v Woking fans' gallery?

Were you at the Proact Stadium on Tuesday night to witness Chesterfield take on Woking?

See if you can spot a familiar face in this online gallery ahead of kick-off in a National League match which saw the Spireites lose 2-1.

