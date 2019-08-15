Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin on remaining positive, Proact nerves and team news ahead of Barnet

Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin says there is no time for any sulking as the Spireites go in search of their first win of the season at Barnet on Saturday.

Chesterfield currently sit second bottom of the National League after collecting just two points from a possible 12.

The Spireites suffered a second home loss on Tuesday to part-time Woking but Snodin remains positive that they can turn their form around.

Barnet have won two of their four games and sit 10th.

Speaking today at a pre-match press conference at the Proact, Snodin said: "We have had a meeting today. We have had some video footage on the goals we have conceded so far this season and like I say we are all in it together. We are not going to get downbeat and disheartened we just want to make sure these little things are going to stop happening starting Saturday.

"When we first came in we had clean sheets galore and that's what we have got to get back to. We have got to be hard to beat and ruthless. This group is a lovely group of players but we don't want them to be nice on the pitch. We want them to be horrible to play against and that means being difficult and keeping clean sheets and winning 1-0 when you go away from home and that is what the good teams who get promotion do."

He added: "We are not panicking. Honestly we are not. We are just frustrated with certain things at the moment. We are not panicking we are four games in. You can go 10 or 12 games in this league and not drop any points so that will come as we gradually go on and hopefully we can get the players in that we want to make us better.

"The lads are absolutely gutted but they are positive. We've told them when we have had this meeting to get a smile on your face, chest out and head up and we go again. You don't have your head down and you don't sulk. It is a fight and we will fight to the end."

MORE SPIREITES NEWS: Match gallery of Chesterfield v Woking - in pictures

The Spireites have been unable to call on defender Anthony Gerrard and strikers Tom Denton and Anthony Spyrou in the first four fixtures but at least one of them could be in contention for the match at Barnet on Saturday.

When asked about the possible return of the trio, Snodin said: "One maybe (ready for Barnet) but the other two won't be. We will know more tomorrow. In two or three weeks hopefully we can see the three of them back."

After Tuesday night's defeat to Woking Chesterfield boss John Sheridan said some of his more experienced players looked nervous on the pitch.

Explaining why that might be the case, Snodin said: "When you are losing games that's what happens. Things get in your head and in your mind. You have got to forget that. They play in front of a lovely stadium, good fans, lovely pitch, why be frightened? Why be scared? There is nothing to be scared about. It is a game of football. So hopefully we can get all that confidence drawn into them and and say 'go on, get out and play'. There is nothing in this league, nothing at all. There is nothing to be scared of in this league."

MORE SPIREITES NEWS: Chesterfield player ratings in disappointing defeat to Woking

Snodin admitted that he has been surprised with the lack of consistency shown by the Spireites so far this season but says they are working hard to improve their fortunes.

"It has been frustrating as well because like I say I wanted to come here and work with John and get this club up where it should belong into the Football League," he said. "I actually thought before a ball was kicked that this could happen and it is so frustrating at the moment but we will keep fighting and we will never give in. That's how we have been brought up, that's what we have always done. We have been involved with promoted teams and we know what it takes."