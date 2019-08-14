Chesterfield player ratings in disappointing defeat to Woking
No less than six of the 14 Chesterfield players used in Tuesday night's defeat to Woking were given a rating of below six out of 10.
Spireites reporter Liam Norcliffe delivers his verdict on a disappointing night for the Spireites, who were beaten 2-1 at the Proact Stadium.
1. Shwan Jalal - 6
Was not called into action too often and didn't appear to have much chance with Dave Tarpey's free-kick from the edge of the box.
2. David Buchanan - 6.5
Got forward a number of times in the first half and offered a decent outlet for the Spireites. Crossing was hit and miss though.
3. Haydn Hollis - 6
Showed plenty of effort and determination and got forward from the back to join in attacks at times.
4. Will Evans - 6
Not his best game compared to previous performances. Distribution let him down on a few occasions with a couple of unnecessary long passes.
