Scott Boden picks the ball out of the net after pulling one back for Chesterfield

Chesterfield player ratings in disappointing defeat to Woking

No less than six of the 14 Chesterfield players used in Tuesday night's defeat to Woking were given a rating of below six out of 10.

Spireites reporter Liam Norcliffe delivers his verdict on a disappointing night for the Spireites, who were beaten 2-1 at the Proact Stadium.

Was not called into action too often and didn't appear to have much chance with Dave Tarpey's free-kick from the edge of the box.

1. Shwan Jalal - 6

Was not called into action too often and didn't appear to have much chance with Dave Tarpey's free-kick from the edge of the box.
Got forward a number of times in the first half and offered a decent outlet for the Spireites. Crossing was hit and miss though.

2. David Buchanan - 6.5

Got forward a number of times in the first half and offered a decent outlet for the Spireites. Crossing was hit and miss though.
Showed plenty of effort and determination and got forward from the back to join in attacks at times.

3. Haydn Hollis - 6

Showed plenty of effort and determination and got forward from the back to join in attacks at times.
Not his best game compared to previous performances. Distribution let him down on a few occasions with a couple of unnecessary long passes.

4. Will Evans - 6

Not his best game compared to previous performances. Distribution let him down on a few occasions with a couple of unnecessary long passes.
